Private enterprises in China's Fujian see foreign trade growth in first two months of 2024

Xinhua) 08:14, March 22, 2024

A worker works at Skytimes Green Energy Co., Ltd. in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, March 21 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, private enterprises in Fujian have been focusing on the new demands of the international market, continuously increasing technological innovation and expanding overseas markets and sales channels. Customs data showed that from January to February this year, the import and export value of private enterprises in Fujian Province reached 207.35 billion yuan (about 28.79 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 21.9 percent over the same period last year.

A worker works at Fran Optics Co., Ltd. in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Workers work at Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Products of Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. are on display at an exhibition hall of the company in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Workers work at Skytimes Green Energy Co., Ltd. in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A worker works at Skytimes Green Energy Co., Ltd. in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Workers work at Fran Optics Co., Ltd. in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)