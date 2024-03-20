Stormy, snowy weather expected across Japan: weather agency
TOKYO, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan's weather agency on Wednesday said strong winds and high waves are expected across the country and warned of heavy snow along mountainous areas.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said winds are intensifying mainly in western and eastern Japan due to the influence of a low-pressure system, which is expected to pass through eastern Japan while developing, bringing strong winds to large parts of Japan from west to north and causing high waves.
As of 5 a.m. local time on Wednesday, maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 89 km per hour were observed in Uwajima city in Ehime Prefecture in western Japan.
Maximum winds of about 90 km per hour are forecast in the Hokuriku and Shikoku regions, 82 km per hour in the Tohoku, Kanto-Koshin, Tokai, Kinki and Chugoku regions, and 72 km per hour in northern Kyushu, the agency said, noting gusts of around 108 to 126 km per hour are expected in these areas.
Weather officials urged people to be alert for gusty winds, high waves, heavy snow, as well as the possibility of lightning strikes and tornadoes.
The JMA also said heavy snow is expected in mountainous areas along the Sea of Japan coast from western through eastern Japan due to an unseasonably cold air mass flowing in as the low-pressure system passes by.
In the 24 hours through Thursday morning, up to 70 cm of snowfall is expected in the Hokuriku region, 60 cm in the Kanto-Koshin region, and 40 cm in the Chugoku region.
Photos
Related Stories
- Icicle-shaped objects found in Fukushima Daiichi reactor may carry fuel debris
- Bank of Japan ends negative interest rates in historic policy overhaul
- Japan finishes first-year ocean discharge of nuclear-tainted wastewater amid backlash
- IAEA chief stresses further monitoring of Fukushima nuke wastewater discharge
- People take part in rally against Japan's ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated wastewater in U.S.
- 308 mln USD stolen in investment, romance scams in 2023 in Japan
- 10 pct of Japan's local gov'ts to miss deadline for shifting to gov't cloud service
- Comicomment丨Ocean in sorrow: influx of nuclear-contaminated wastewater
- Japan's PM Kishida apologizes for ruling LDP kickback scandal
- Japan starts 4th ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-tainted wastewater despite opposition
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.