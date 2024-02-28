Home>>
Japan starts 4th ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-tainted wastewater despite opposition
(Xinhua) 11:13, February 28, 2024
TOKYO, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Wednesday started the fourth-round of release of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Despite opposition among local fishermen, residents as well as backlash from the international community, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant's operator, started discharging the radioactive wastewater at around 11:30 a.m. local time.
Similar to the previous three rounds, about 7,800 tons of the wastewater, which still contains tritium, a radioactive substance, will be discharged over about 17 days.
