Friday, February 16, 2024

People visit lantern festival celebrating Chinese New Year in Nagasaki, Japan

(Xinhua) 10:01, February 16, 2024

People visit a lantern festival celebrating the Chinese New Year in Nagasaki, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)


