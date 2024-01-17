U.S.-bound Japanese airliner returns to Tokyo after man bites cabin attendant: media

Xinhua) 14:13, January 17, 2024

TOKYO, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- A flight from Tokyo to the U.S. west coastal city of Seattle operated by Japan's All Nippon Airways had to return to the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Wednesday after a passenger reportedly bit a cabin attendant's arm, local media reported.

The 55-year-old man, who is believed to be a U.S. citizen, was arrested by Tokyo police upon landing on suspicion of causing injury to the cabin attendant, according to the national news agency Kyodo.

The incident took place on Tuesday night while the passenger plane, flight 118, was flying over the Pacific, and the motive behind the man's behaviour was still unclear.

