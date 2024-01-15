Home>>
People protest against Japan's discharging contaminated water in Jakarta, Indonesia
(Xinhua) 16:56, January 15, 2024
People protest against Japan's discharging contaminated water into the ocean outside the Japanese embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
People protest against Japan's discharging contaminated water into the ocean in front of the Japanese embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
