Home>>
Number of missing people surges to 323 in Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture
(Xinhua) 15:12, January 08, 2024
TOKYO, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The number of people currently unaccounted for surged to 323 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 9:00 a.m. local time on Monday, one week after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the prefecture and its vicinity, local media reported.
Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 168 in the prefecture, according to national broadcaster NHK.
The strongest temblor, officially named the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, is classified as a reverse fault earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 by a government panel, and intermittent aftershocks are hampering recovery support to the affected areas.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 161 confirmed dead, 103 missing in Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture
- Runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopens after aircraft collision
- Economic impact looms large amid massive loss estimates of Japan's quakes
- Death toll surges to 161 in Japan's Noto quakes
- Damages caused by Japan's quakes at nuclear power plant worse than initially disclosed
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.