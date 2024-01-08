Home>>
Death toll surges to 161 in Japan's Noto quakes
(Xinhua) 10:38, January 08, 2024
TOKYO, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The death toll has jumped to 161 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the prefecture and its vicinity, said local authorities.
A total of 103 residents are currently unaccounted for and at least 565 people suffered injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.
