2 passenger planes slightly collide at Japan's New Chitose Airport
(Xinhua) 10:11, January 17, 2024
TOKYO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Two passenger planes slightly collided at New Chitose Airport in Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido on Tuesday evening, with no reports of injuries so far.
The collision, which took place around 5:30 p.m. local time, involved planes of Korean Air and Cathay Pacific, according to national broadcaster NHK, citing the operator Hokkaido Airports Co., Ltd..
According to Hokkaido police and local fire officials, there are no reported injuries resulting from the collision, and no incidents of fire or fuel leakage have been detected.
Hokkaido Airports revealed that the collision occurred as the two planes were maneuvering on the runway, preparing for takeoff.
