China to improve accessibility of quality children's health care services
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health official said Tuesday that China will actively improve its children's health services and the accessibility of quality pediatric medical resources.
National Health Commission official Li Dachuan said at a press conference that China will establish two national and five regional children's medical centers, and provide support for 67 key clinical specialties related to pediatric health care.
Each provincial-level region has been asked to establish a high-level hospital specializing in children's health care or a high-level pediatrics department in a comprehensive hospital in 2024, Li said.
China will also improve its related 24-hour green channel and integrated pediatric services in medical institutions, and it will expand its standardized training for pediatric resident physicians, Li said.
