China's Chongqing launches direct flight route to Milan

Xinhua) 10:05, March 20, 2024

CHONGQING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday opened a direct passenger air route to Italy's Milan, according to Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

This is the first direct air route linking west China and Milan, the airport said.

Operated by Hainan Airlines with a Boeing 787 aircraft, the new service will offer two round trips every week, scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays.

China is implementing a unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia on a trial basis. From Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024, those holding ordinary passports from these six countries are eligible to enter China visa-free for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends and transit for no more than 15 days.

This policy will bolster the smooth operation of the new air route, according to the airport.

At present, the airport provides 22 passenger air routes to international and regional destinations and operates more than 110 flights weekly to cities such as London, Paris, Madrid, Rome and Sydney.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)