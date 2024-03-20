Chinese researchers apply freeze-drying technology to tumor treatment

HANGZHOU, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has used freeze-dried lymph nodes to improve the curative effect of anti-tumor drugs, according to Zhejiang University.

Cell drugs are in the ascendant as tumor targeted therapy in recent years. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells which can accurately identify and eliminate tumor cells at fixed points have been synthesized and used in the clinical treatment of hematological tumors.

However, it has been a challenge to make CAR T cells play a lasting and efficient role at the site of solid tumors.

Researchers from the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Zhejiang University and the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University's School of Medicine came up with the idea of loading CAR T cells with lymph nodes that are often removed during tumor surgery.

They use freeze-drying technology to effectively preserve the porous structure and the active ingredients of lymph nodes, and use them as a medium for storing and delivering anti-tumor cell drugs, making the treatment more potent and long-lasting.

The research team has verified through animal models that the new technique can effectively inhibit the recurrence of tumors after surgery, said Gu Zhen with the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Zhejiang University, one of the corresponding authors of the study.

The study has been published in the journal Nature Materials.

