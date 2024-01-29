China issues plan for eliminating leprosy
BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a plan for the comprehensive elimination of leprosy, according to the national administration of disease prevention and control on Sunday.
According to the plan jointly issued by the administration and other departments, by 2030, no county-level regions in China will be left with a leprosy prevalence higher than 1 per 100,000.
Leprosy is a chronical infectious disease that seriously endangers people's health, with severe cases resulting in facial malformation and hand-foot impairment.
China had implemented a plan from 2011 to 2020 and made progress in eliminating the threat of leprosy. Official data showed that by the end of 2020, the number of leprosy patients in China had halved compared with a decade ago.
To further reduce the disease prevalence, the new plan (2024-2030) calls for coordinated measures to be implemented across the country in a three-tiered manner, targeting disease transmission, case fluctuation and rebounce, and early warning.
The plan also sets out main tasks including detection of patients, targeted treatment, and prevention of malformation and impairment.
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- Scientists identify immune cells as potential target in cancer treatment
- Chinese scientists propose new method for highly efficient tumor therapy
- U.S. scientists find treatment for rare genetic skin disorder
- Scientists propose new strategy to treat inflammatory bowel disease
- Number of people seeking treatment at fever clinics continues to decline: Chinese health official
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.