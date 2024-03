We Are China

Southeast Asian livestreamers shine at cross-border e-commerce trade fair in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:49, March 20, 2024

A Malaysian livestreamer sells products via a livestream session during the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

The ongoing 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair highlights a new model of livestream e-commerce. Professional livestreamers from Southeast Asian countries have launched sales sessions during the event.

Exhibitors engage in business talks during the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Indonesian livestreamers sell products via a livestream session during the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Singaporean livestreamers sell products via a livestream session during the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Thai livestreamers sell products via a livestream session during the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

