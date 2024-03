We Are China

4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair kicks off in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 08:31, March 19, 2024

People visit the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair kicked off in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Monday, attracting more than 30 cross-border e-commerce platforms worldwide and over 1,500 exhibitors across China.

People visit the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People visit the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People visit the booth of TikTok Shop at the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on March 18, 2024 shows a forum of the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People watch Indonesian Internet influencers selling products via livestreaming at the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An exhibitor talks with a visitor at the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)