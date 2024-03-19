Traditional Chinese suona gains popularity among young enthusiasts

People's Daily Online) 15:35, March 19, 2024

A group of young novices recently enrolled in a night school to learn the suona, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, much to the surprise of the instructor.

The suona class at the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center's art school was set to enroll 16 students but astonishingly attracted 491 applicants.

Xue Tianlong, a young suona player from the Zhejiang Performing Arts Group's Folk Music Orchestra in east China's Zhejiang Province, agreed to teach the class as an experimental challenge. Despite expecting about 30 applicants, the overwhelming response of nearly 500 posed a significant challenge for him.

Xue Tianlong teaches the class. (Photo/CCTV News)

The first class was attended by 16 students, predominantly professionals born after the 1990s, including programmers, designers, and self-media workers.

The suona class started at 7 p.m., with Xue and his assistant engaging the students by performing a song on the suona. The first lesson covered basic music theory and playing techniques.

As the students improved, they transitioned from making unskilled noises to producing clear, melodious tones. Xue found the sight and sound of all 16 suonas playing together incredibly moving.

Xue considers the suona a highly expressive symbol of Chinese folk music. Despite its steep learning curve, he finds teaching students a few songs within just eight lessons a significant accomplishment.

Originating from Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, 36-year-old Xue started playing the suona at age 7, against his parents' wishes.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced in learning the suona, Xue shared that he often practiced for four to five hours a day and experienced moments of frustration and doubt.

Xue Tianlong, 24, performs during a concert. (P(Photo/CCTV News)

At that time, many people believed the suona was only used for occasions such as funerals, weddings, and celebrations. As Xue matured, his understanding of the suona expanded, enhancing his confidence. In junior high, he even played popular music on the suona during class.

Xue's commitment led to his admission into the China Conservatory of Music for his undergraduate degree and the Shanghai Conservatory of Music for his postgraduate studies.

With over 10 years of teaching experience, Xue now feels confident in his teaching ability at the night school.

Xue hopes to use public welfare courses to cultivate a deeper appreciation and understanding of the suona among young people, promoting the rich culture of Chinese folk music more broadly.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)