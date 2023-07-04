China's first suona Ph.D. student elevates musical instrument globally

People's Daily Online) 13:10, July 04, 2023

Liu Wenwen is China's first Ph.D. student specializing in the suona, a traditional Chinese musical instrument. She aspires to bring this instrument, widely played in rural China, onto the international stage.

Liu Wenwen performs at the Arts Center Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 4, 2017. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In 2017, Liu gained fame when she performed "Song of the Phoenix" in collaboration with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House, Australia. This performance facilitated a dialogue between Chinese and Western music, offering people a new understanding of the suona.

In 2020, Liu enrolled as a doctoral student at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

The photo showcases over 10 suonas on shelves in Liu Wenwen's room. (China News Agency/Gao Zhimiao)

"The suona is a very sensitive musical instrument. If your tongue, lips, breath, and fingers are not coordinated well, you won't be able to play the suona proficiently. Mastering the playing skills requires diligent practice," said Liu, who practices the suona for at least four to five hours daily.

The suona, a loud, high-pitched musical instrument, has traditionally been considered a rustic art. Nonetheless, Liu believes that this traditional Chinese musical instrument has the potential to gain international recognition.

In recent years, Liu has been experimenting with integrating the suona into symphony, jazz, and other art forms. She has even incorporated Western-style attire into her performances with the traditional Chinese instrument.

Liu Wenwen plays the suona at her Ph.D. graduation concert on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"My cooperation with symphony orchestras was bumpy at first. We both needed to make adjustments and reach out to each other. To work well with other musical instruments, such as the oboe, which has a gentle and sweet sound, I had to lower the volume of my suona," said Liu.

"I use the suona as a medium to connect with the world. Today, people are more accepting of the suona, and I can sense the influence of Chinese music. Chinese music has established its presence internationally, and we must embrace the world," Liu added.

Liu has also noticed that an increasing number of composers are eager to understand the suona and compose music specifically for it.

Liu Wenwen performs at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Liu comes from Shandong Province in east China. Her family has a rich history with the suona. Her father's side of the family has played it for seven generations, while her mother's family has a history with the instrument spanning 12 generations. Liu currently serves as a suona teacher at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

"Every suona is unique to its region. We need to explore and organize the suona's cultural resources and continue the legacy of this culture through academic efforts," Liu said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)