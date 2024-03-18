Two people killed, five others injured in Washington, D.C. shooting -- U.S. Police

Xinhua) 11:25, March 18, 2024

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on early Sunday morning, local police has confirmed.

The shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) near the Kennedy Recreation Center, local media quoted the Metropolitan Police Department as saying, adding that the police have been searching for a suspect.

