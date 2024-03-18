Home>>
Two people killed, five others injured in Washington, D.C. shooting -- U.S. Police
(Xinhua) 11:25, March 18, 2024
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on early Sunday morning, local police has confirmed.
The shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) near the Kennedy Recreation Center, local media quoted the Metropolitan Police Department as saying, adding that the police have been searching for a suspect.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
