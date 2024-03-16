U.S. records about 20,000 deaths from flu this season: CDC

Xinhua) 13:52, March 16, 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 15 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 29 million flu illnesses, 320,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with increases in some parts of the country.

Thirteen influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the latest week ending March 9, bringing the season total to 116 pediatric deaths, according to CDC.

Over 8,800 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu in the latest week, CDC data showed.

CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.

