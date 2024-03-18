Home>>
Freedom of Speech in the U.S. is not worthy of the name: report
(Ecns.cn) 10:25, March 18, 2024
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a report on Thursday that presents the truth and facts of "freedom of speech" in the United States. The report states that freedom of speech is not worthy of the name as the U.S. public doesn't feel free to say what they want, and they have grown to see through and get tired of the hypocritical slogans and promises of politicians.
