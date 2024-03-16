China to launch inspection on improving business environment

Xinhua) 15:50, March 16, 2024

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council plans to conduct on-site inspections in relevant provincial-level regions in April to address issues concerning the business environment.

Also, the State Council has begun to solicit public opinion regarding behaviors that undermine the business environment, which include impediments to market access and exit, restrictions on non-local businesses, hindrances to fair competition, impacts on government services and administrative efficiency, and barriers to efforts aimed at opening up. The initiative is being conducted through its online platform.

China has pledged to establish a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment. To this end, the country has taken multiple measures to facilitate investment, streamline approval procedures, and enhance investment promotion, among others.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)