China's State Council mulls measures to further improve business environment

Xinhua) 11:06, February 04, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday held an executive meeting to mull measures to further improve the country's business environment.

The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Qiang, also reviewed and adopted a guideline for regulating and supervising the setting and enforcement of fines, and decided to amend and repeal some administrative regulations.

It was briefed on how to strengthen and improve emergency management, and made arrangements for the prevention of and response to disasters resulting from rain, snow and freezing conditions.

