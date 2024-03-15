We Are China

In pics: Takixken road port in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:59, March 15, 2024

A vehicle passes a border check station of Takixken road port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Located in Qinghe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Takixken road port is on the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor and is a key port for importing coal from Mongolia.

The Takixken road port is seen in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Bowen)

Passengers walk towards the arrival hall at Takixken road port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Bowen)

A police officer checks the credentials of passengers at Takixken road port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A staff member directs vehicles at Takixken road port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Bowen)

A police officer checks credentials at Takixken road port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

The Takixken road port is seen in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A vehicle passes the Takixken road port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows vehicles from Mongolia waiting for inspection at Takixken road port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Meng Benben/Xinhua)

A police officer checks the credentials of a driver at Takixken road port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Bowen)

