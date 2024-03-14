Interview: All people in Xinjiang enjoy benefits of development without discrimination, says Egyptian official

Xinhua) 10:13, March 14, 2024

CAIRO, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has witnessed great development, and all residents there enjoy the benefits of development without discrimination, said an Egyptian official.

"I made several tours in Xinjiang and entered the homes of Uygur citizens in many places in the region," he said.

"I visited many cultural landmarks there, and saw the regions before and after development," said Abdel-Muti Abu-Zeid, head of the External Media Sector at the Egypt State Information Service, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Last year, Abu-Zeid headed a large Egyptian media and journalist delegation on a 10-day visit to China, during which they visited some Chinese regions and provinces, including Xinjiang.

"This is not my first visit to the region. I previously visited it in 2016 and toured many of its cities," said Abu-Zeid.

He told Xinhua he has seen for himself the development and renaissance in Xinjiang, which are comparable to those of all other Chinese regions.

The development in Xinjiang is huge, and it covers all the villages and cities in this region and benefits all citizens of Xinjiang of all ethnic groups, he said.

"This is the most important way to serve the people and improve the lives of citizens. All citizens in Xinjiang, regardless of their religion or ethnicity, benefit on an equal level from cultural facilities, economic institutions, development projects, and advanced services in this region," said the Egyptian official.

Abu-Zeid highlighted the pivotal role of the social dimension in Xinjiang's remarkable development by focusing on people's lives and creating opportunities for them to enjoy life in all villages and cities across the region.

"I noticed an aspect in Xinjiang this time that I had not noticed before ... Xinjiang is a tourist region par excellence, and we were briefed on some amazing statistics about tourism there," said Abu-Zeid.

According to local authorities, Xinjiang received more than 15 million visitors during the National Day holiday last year.

"People there enjoy decent life through the region's distinguished economic industries, extensive and highly advanced agricultural development, great tourism, and booming trade," he said.

Having visited numerous cultural landmarks in Xinjiang, Abu-Zeid shared his experience of watching a performance at the Urumqi Opera House, which he described as an international opera house that rivals its counterparts in the most prestigious and largest world capitals.

"The Urumqi Opera House is located within a complex of cultural facilities that includes an opera house, a theater, and an international exhibition area of the highest level," he told Xinhua.

Xinjiang is a region with all the elements necessary to open the door to job opportunities, income improvement, and decent living for all residents there, without discrimination, said the Egyptian official.

