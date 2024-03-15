China releases multi-format reading material for government work report

Xinhua) 08:33, March 15, 2024

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China has released multi-format reading material related to its annual government work report, which was delivered by Premier Li Qiang at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress earlier this month.

The report has been published in booklet and video-graphic formats by the People's Publishing House. E-book and audio book versions are also available online.

To help readers understand the guidelines of the report as clearly as possible, supplementary reading material has been published by the People's Publishing House and China Yan Shi Press.

