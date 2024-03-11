Languages

Chinese national lawmakers approve government work report

(Xinhua) 15:12, March 11, 2024

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Monday passed a resolution on the government work report at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

