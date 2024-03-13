We Are China

China releases full text of government work report

Xinhua) 08:05, March 13, 2024

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The Report on the Work of the Government was released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday.

The government work report, delivered by Premier Li Qiang, was adopted on March 11 at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The report comprises three parts:

I. A Review of Our Work in 2023

II. Overall Requirements and Policy Orientation for Economic and Social Development in 2024

III. Major Tasks for 2024

The report proposes the main projected targets for development in 2024 as follows:

-- GDP growth of around 5 percent

-- over 12 million new urban jobs

-- surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent

-- CPI increase of around 3 percent

-- growth in personal income in step with economic growth

-- a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments

-- grain output of over 650 million metric tons

-- a drop of around 2.5 percent in energy consumption per unit of GDP

-- continued improvements in the environment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)