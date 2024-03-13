Uganda to send badminton team for Thomas & Uber Cup in China

Xinhua) 16:43, March 13, 2024

KAMPALA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) has announced that their women's team will participate in the Thomas & Uber Cup in China.

Simon Mugabi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Association, told Xinhua in an interview on Wednesday that after the withdrawal of South Africa, Uganda, who finished second in the All Africa Championship, will now play in the Uber Cup.

"We are very happy about this development because it gives our women's team a chance to play at the top and also go and garner for more ranking points which will improve their chances of qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024," added Mugabi.

China will host the 2024 Thomas & Uber Cup, the biennial international badminton championship contested by the men's and women's teams of the member associations of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in Chengdu between April 28th and May 5th, 2024.

Last week, Uganda's women's badminton team won three medals at the 13th edition of the African Games in Ghana. The duo of Husinah Kobugabe and Gladys Mbabazi won gold in the doubles, while Kobugabe and Fadilah Shamika later won silver and bronze in the singles.

Mugabi explained that after playing well at the African Games, the Uganda women's team of four players traveled to France to take part in the French Orleans Masters and later will travel to the Madrid Spain Masters 2024 and another tournament in Switzerland.

"We are hoping that after taking part in the three tournaments, the four players will travel to China in good shape," said Mugabi.

He further made it clear that although a team at the Thomas & Uber Cup is allowed six players, Uganda will field only four, which is the minimum number, because of a lack of funds. "The players are even traveling without a coach because we have financial challenges," added Mugabi.

