Vicky@two sessions: My last day of this year's two sessions

(People's Daily App) 16:22, March 12, 2024

Looking back over the week, Vicky Wang has witnessed many meetings of the second session of the 14th NPC. She has interviewed deputies face-to-face and asked questions of ministers. Now it's finally time to bid farewell to the 2024 two sessions. Follow People's Daily reporter Vicky Wang to learn about day eight, the last day.

(Produced by Wang Zi, Xie Runjia, Wang Xiangyu and Di Jingyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)