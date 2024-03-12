Europe sees sharp rise in arms imports in 2019-2023

Xinhua) 09:40, March 12, 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Arms imports to Europe surged 94 percent in 2019-2023 from 2014-2018, said the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday.

In its latest report, SIPRI said Ukraine emerged as the largest arms importer in Europe and the fourth in the world over the past five years, as at least 30 countries supplied weapons to it since February 2022.

"With many high-value arms on order, including nearly 800 combat aircraft and combat helicopters, European arms imports are likely to remain at a high level," said Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.

Wezeman added that in the past two years Europe has also seen a much greater demand for air defence systems due to the Ukraine crisis.

Meanwhile, the SIPRI report showed that around 55 percent of arms imports by European states in the 2019-2023 period were from the United States.

"Many factors shape European NATO states' decisions to import from the USA, including the goal of maintaining trans-Atlantic relations," said SIPRI Director Dan Smith.

"If trans-Atlantic relations change in the coming years, European states' arms procurement policies may also be modified," Smith added.

SIPRI, founded in 1966, provides data, analysis and recommendations for military expenditure, arms trade, disarmament and arms control, among others.

