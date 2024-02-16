NATO defence ministers discuss strengthening bloc's deterrence, support to Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:11, February 16, 2024

Attendees pose for a group photo during a meeting of NATO defense ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 15, 2024. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sought to further strengthen the bloc's deterrence and defence, and support to Ukraine, at its defence ministers meeting here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BRUSSELS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sought to further strengthen the bloc's deterrence and defence, and support to Ukraine, at its defence ministers meeting here on Thursday.

In light of the deteriorating security environment, NATO does not see any "imminent military threat against the Alliance," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting.

In terms of defense investment, Stoltenberg said he expected 18 member states to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense this year, compared to only three members in 2014.

This year, NATO member states in Europe will invest a total of 380 billion U.S. dollars in defense, he said.

"By the end of 2024, European Allies and Canada will have added more than 600 billion dollars for defense since we made the Defence Investment Pledge in 2014," he added.

The ministers also discussed ramping up production of ammunition to support Ukraine, Stoltenberg said. "We need to shift from the slow pace of peacetime to the high-tempo production demanded by conflict."

In the past few months, NATO has agreed on contracts worth 10 billion dollars, he said.

While some allies are coming together intending to deliver one million drones to Ukraine, 20 members have also agreed to form a demining coalition.

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States has provided around 75 billion dollars in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while other NATO member states and partners have provided over 100 billion dollars.

NATO, created by 12 countries from Europe and North America in 1949, has 31 member states after several rounds of enlargement.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)