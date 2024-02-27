Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO bid

Members of the Hungarian parliament vote on a bill on Sweden's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Hungarian parliament approved Sweden's NATO bid Monday. Hungary was the last of the bloc's 31 members to give its support. Sweden will become the 32nd member of NATO.

BUDAPEST, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hungary's lawmakers on Monday approved a bill on Sweden's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Out of the 199 members of parliament, 194 participated in the voting, with 188 votes in favor and six against.

The Hungarian parliament voted on the bill on the first day of the spring session of the Parliament.

With Monday's ratification, Hungary became the last of the 31 NATO member countries that approved Sweden's bid to join the military alliance, following the green light from the Turkish parliament on Jan. 23.

Sweden will become the 32nd member of the alliance.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO after the Ukrainian crisis escalated in February 2022. Their accession required the unanimous approval of all members of NATO.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R, Front) speaks during the spring session of the Hungarian parliament in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Hungary's parliament approved Finland's NATO bid in March last year but delayed Sweden's accession due to debates within the parliamentary group of the ruling Fidesz party regarding Sweden's criticisms about the rule of law in Hungary.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson met in Budapest last Friday. The two sides announced an agreement for Hungary to purchase four new Gripen fighter jets from Sweden.

