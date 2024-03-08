Chinese courts rectify 42 property rights-related criminal cases of wrongful convictions

March 08, 2024

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to protecting private enterprises' property rights and entrepreneurs' legitimate rights, with courts revisiting and rectifying 42 property rights-related criminal cases of wrongful convictions involving 86 individuals in 2023, revealed a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday.

The report was delivered by SPC President Zhang Jun at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

