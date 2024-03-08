Home>>
Chinese courts rectify 42 property rights-related criminal cases of wrongful convictions
(Xinhua) 09:59, March 08, 2024
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to protecting private enterprises' property rights and entrepreneurs' legitimate rights, with courts revisiting and rectifying 42 property rights-related criminal cases of wrongful convictions involving 86 individuals in 2023, revealed a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday.
The report was delivered by SPC President Zhang Jun at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sharpens legal teeth to tackle irregular sale of enterprise assets at low price
- China to step up prosecutorial protection for enterprises
- China mulls revising Company Law to guard equal property rights
- China's property rights market sees record trading in 2022
- Saudi announces recognition of intellectual property rights report issued by Chinese authority
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.