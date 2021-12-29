Saudi announces recognition of intellectual property rights report issued by Chinese authority
RIYADH, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property on Tuesday announced its recognition of the intellectual property rights (IPR) research report issued by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
This is part of the Patent Cooperation Treaty, an international patent law treaty concluded in 1970, to allow patent applicants in Saudi Arabia to select the Chinese authority to issue a report about their IPR request, according to the SPA.
CNIPA is the eighth authority whose IPR research report is recognized by the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.
Saudi Arabia and China recently also worked together to teach the Chinese language to Saudi students as a way to expand their education cooperation.
