Tree-planting activity held between China, Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 11:07, May 27, 2021

A tree-planting activity was held on Wednesday between the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover in the Huraymila National Park in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A tree-planting activity was held here on Wednesday between the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover to advocate green development.

During the event, held in response to the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia, some saplings were planted in Riyadh's Huraymila National Park by personnel from the Chinese embassy, Chinese enterprises and the center.

A tree-planting activity was held on Wednesday between the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover in the Huraymila National Park in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing said as climate change and environmental governance are global issues, both China and Saudi Arabia are pioneers in advocating environmental protection.

Director of the Saudi center, Khaled Alabulqader, thanked China for responding to the initiatives. Praising China's remarkable achievements in afforestation, he hoped to learn from China's experience and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)