China's forex reserves rise to 3.2258 trln USD

Xinhua) 17:00, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's forex reserves totaled 3.2258 trillion U.S. dollars as of the end of February, rising by 6.5 billion dollars, or 0.2 percent compared to the end of January, according to data released on Thursday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

