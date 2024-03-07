Home>>
China's forex reserves rise to 3.2258 trln USD
(Xinhua) 17:00, March 07, 2024
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's forex reserves totaled 3.2258 trillion U.S. dollars as of the end of February, rising by 6.5 billion dollars, or 0.2 percent compared to the end of January, according to data released on Thursday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's forex market transactions total 3.47 tln USD in January
- China's forex reserves fall to 3.2193 trln USD: data
- China's forex reserves fall to 3.2193 trln USD: data
- China's cross-border capital flow to be further stabilized in 2024: central bank
- Chinese banks report forex settlement deficit in December
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.