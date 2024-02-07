Home>>
China's forex reserves fall to 3.2193 trln USD: data
(Xinhua) 16:43, February 07, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's forex reserves totaled 3.2193 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of January, down by 18.7 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.58 percent compared to the end of December 2023, according to data released on Wednesday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
