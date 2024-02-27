China's forex market transactions total 3.47 tln USD in January

Xinhua) 08:24, February 27, 2024

File photo shows a worker counts the U.S. dollars at a bank in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese foreign exchange market recorded transactions worth a total of 24.67 trillion yuan (3.47 trillion U.S. dollars) in January, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Monday.

The transaction volume of the client market was 3.76 trillion yuan, and that of the interbank market was 20.91 trillion yuan, the data shows.

In terms of products, the spot market's cumulative transaction volume was 8.33 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 16.34 trillion yuan, according to the data.

