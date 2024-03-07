China's securities regulator to nurture sound capital market through supervision
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will effectively perform its main duty of supervision via "whole-process supervision in all links" and work with all relevant parties to jointly nurture a sound capital market and first-class business environment.
The CSRC will strive to guide listed firms to enhance transparency, concentrate on core business operations, optimize resource allocation, and conduct stable operations to ensure better returns for investors, CSRC Chairman Wu Qing told a press conference held Wednesday on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.
The CSRC will also strive to improve the quality of listed firms through supervision efforts in key areas such as IPOs and delisting. Furthermore, it will enhance regular supervision efforts on firms after they go public by cracking down on fraud and other violations in accordance with the law.
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior officials elaborate on steps to meet 2024 development goals
- Explainer: Why the world remains optimistic about China's economic prospects?
- Commentary: New quality productive forces crucial to China's economic landscape
- There is ample room for China's monetary policy: central bank governor
- China to appropriately enhance intensity of proactive fiscal policy: minister
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.