Home>>
China's water conservancy investment hits record high in 2023: minister
(Xinhua) 15:07, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China invested a record 1.2 trillion yuan (about 168.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the construction of water conservancy facilities in 2023, an increase of 10.1 percent year on year, Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying said on Tuesday.
A total of 41,014 water conservancy projects were launched last year, which provided strong support and guarantees for national flood control, water supply, food and ecological security, Li told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions."
China will speed up the construction of a national water network, which is expected to be established by 2035, fostering a national water security system that meets the requirements of realizing socialist modernization, Li added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Development Bank loans 191.3 bln yuan for construction of water conservancy projects in 2023
- China's water conservancy investment hit record high in 2023
- China's water conservancy investment up in January-November
- China's water conservancy investment hits record high in Jan.-Aug. period
- Core construction phase of Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guangxi completed
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.