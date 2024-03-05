China renews yellow alert for thick fog

Xinhua) 13:02, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a yellow alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.

Heavy fog was forecast to affect parts of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Chongqing and Guizhou on Tuesday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Visibility in some affected areas was expected to be reduced to less than 200 meters, the center said.

Motorists are advised to control their speed to ensure safety in heavy fog conditions, while precautionary measures should be taken at airports, expressways and ferry terminals to promote safe travel, according to the center.

China has a three-tier color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious, followed by orange and yellow.

