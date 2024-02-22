China renews orange alert for cold waves

Xinhua) 09:58, February 22, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Wednesday evening renewed an orange alert for cold waves in various regions of south China, forecasting sharp temperature drops.

The orange alert, the highest for cold waves, is for the period from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday. Many parts of south China will see temperatures fall significantly, with average daily temperatures or lowest temperatures declining by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Parts of Guizhou and Guangxi are expected to experience cumulative temperature drops of up to 20 degrees Celsius or more.

Relevant government bodies are advised to make emergency plans for the upcoming cold waves, and agriculture, aquaculture and animal husbandry sectors should actively take precautionary measures against frost and freezing conditions to reduce losses, according to the center.

At the same time, the center issued alerts for strong wind, severe convection weather, blizzards, and freezing temperatures.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)