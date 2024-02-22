51 to be punished over deadly 2023 NE China school gym roof collapse

HARBIN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 51 people, including government and school officials, will be subject to punishment for their roles in a deadly middle school gym roof collapse in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local emergency management authorities said.

Punishment details were revealed in an investigation report on the collapse of the gymnasium roof at the No. 34 Middle School of Qiqihar on July 23, 2023. The incident left 11 people dead and seven injured, while inflicting a direct economic loss of 12.54 million yuan (about 1.77 million U.S. dollars).

The in-depth investigation report said the collapse was a major production safety incident as construction workers illegally placed perlite on the roof of the gymnasium during the construction of a teaching building adjacent to the gymnasium. Due to rainfall, the perlite soaked up water and increased in weight, resulting in the roof collapse.

Six people, mainly construction contractors, have been placed under compulsory measures by judicial authorities. Another five were advised to be transferred to judicial authorities for further punishment, according to the report.

Thirty-three school and government officials were advised to receive punishments including serious warnings within the Party and removal from their posts, the report said.

Seven more people were advised to be levied fines or to have their safety assessment certificates revoked.

The investigation team was led by the Heilongjiang provincial department of emergency management and also involved the Heilongjiang provincial departments of education, housing and urban-rural development, and public security as well as the Qiqihar people's government.

