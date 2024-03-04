Autonomous driving buses put into service at Beijing's sub-center
A passenger boards an autonomous driving bus in Tongzhou district, Beijing's sub-center, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
Beijing's sub-center launched autonomous driving buses with a maximum of 9 passengers around three major cultural buildings - Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library, and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing on Sunday.
An autonomous driving bus stops at a station in Tongzhou district, Beijing's sub-center, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
An autonomous driving bus runs on a street in Tongzhou district, Beijing's sub-center, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
A passenger takes a driverless bus in Tongzhou district, Beijing's sub-center, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
An autonomous driving bus runs on a street in Tongzhou district, Beijing's sub-center, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
An autonomous driving bus runs on a street in Tongzhou district, Beijing's sub-center, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
