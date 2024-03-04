We Are China

Autonomous driving buses put into service at Beijing's sub-center

Ecns.cn) 16:41, March 04, 2024

A passenger boards an autonomous driving bus in Tongzhou district, Beijing's sub-center, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

Beijing's sub-center launched autonomous driving buses with a maximum of 9 passengers around three major cultural buildings - Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library, and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing on Sunday.

