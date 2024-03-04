Spokesman: China's self-reliance drive not aimed at closing doors

15:59, March 04, 2024 By Xu Wei ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A spokesman for China's national legislature highlighted openness and cooperation as correct choices for exploring the frontiers of science and furthering sci-tech progress, saying that the nation's self-reliance drive does not mean Beijing will close its doors in its research and development.

Lou Qinjian, spokesman for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, told a news conference on Monday that China will remain committed to participating in the global innovation network, jointly advancing basic research and promoting the transformation of scientific and technological outcomes.

He warned that engaging in practices of "decoupling" or "building a small yard with high walls" will only hinder global technological progress, damage global industrial development, and widen the global development gap.

Lou gave the example of the Beidou Satellite Navigation System, which was developed after China's cooperation with relevant countries and region to launch a similar navigation system stalled.

He said the Beidou system, developed through 30 years of relentless effort and hard work, has been widely used globally, empowering various industries and becoming a cornerstone of economic and social development.

"This example fully demonstrates that as long as we insist on self-reliance and self-improvement, there is no difficulty we cannot overcome," he said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)