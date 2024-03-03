Languages

Archive

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Home>>

The Best Entrepreneur

(People's Daily App) 10:17, March 03, 2024

An American who has lived in China for over 30 years would like to give President Xi Jinping a warm blessing. Why does he hope to send good wishes to the Chinese President, and what are those good wishes? Let's take a look.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories