The Best Entrepreneur

(People's Daily App) 10:17, March 03, 2024
An American who has lived in China for over 30 years would like to give President Xi Jinping a warm blessing. Why does he hope to send good wishes to the Chinese President, and what are those good wishes? Let's take a look.
