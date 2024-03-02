Languages

Shenzhou-17 crew completes 2nd extravehicular mission

(Xinhua) 15:31, March 02, 2024

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-17 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, have completed their second extravehicular mission on Saturday.

