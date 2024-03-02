Home>>
Shenzhou-17 crew completes 2nd extravehicular mission
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-17 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, have completed their second extravehicular mission on Saturday.
