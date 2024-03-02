Home>>
China has 3,617 listed manufacturing companies by January
(Xinhua) 14:55, March 02, 2024
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- There were 3,617 manufacturing companies listed on China's stock market by the end of January, according to the China Association for Public Companies.
Manufacturing companies accounted for 67.5 percent of all 5,358 companies listed on the domestic stock market, the association said.
The vast majority of companies in China focused mainly on manufacturing, information transmission, software, and information technology services, as well as wholesale and retail.
There were 2,268, 2,847 and 243 companies respectively listed on the country's Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing stock exchanges, according to data from the association.
