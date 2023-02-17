We Are China

In pics: industrial workshops in Qinhuangdao, N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 17:04, February 17, 2023

A worker operates at a workshop of the Harbin Electric Corporation (QHD) Heavy Equipment Company Limited in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A worker operates at a workshop of a railway equipment manufacturing enterprise in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A worker operates at a workshop of the Harbin Electric Corporation (QHD) Heavy Equipment Company Limited in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Workers operate at a workshop of a railway equipment manufacturing enterprise in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Robots operate at a workshop of glass manufacturing enterprise in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)