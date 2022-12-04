China's furniture makers see rising profits in January-October

December 04, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's major furniture manufacturers reported rising profits in the first 10 months of 2022, despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, official data showed.

During the January-October period, total profits of major Chinese furniture-making enterprises stood at 34.42 billion yuan (4.88 billion U.S. dollars), up 3.8 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The combined operating revenue of these firms was down 6.2 percent from a year ago to 610.75 billion yuan, the data shows.

China is the world's largest furniture manufacturer and exporter, with its total export value of furniture hitting 75.14 billion U.S. dollars last year, according to the China National Furniture Association.

